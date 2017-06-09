Detroit police make $600K weed bust on city's west side
DETROIT (WJBK) - Detroit police narcotics executed a large marijuana bust on the west side of Detroit.
About $600,000 worth of pot was confiscated in the narcotics operation at a residence in the 14300 block of Cloverdale, just west of Livernois, south of Lyndon.
Two people are in police custody and are also accused of stealing more than $20,000 in utility power per month with an illegal hookup.
