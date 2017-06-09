Man charged with murder of teen over pair of Air Jordans

- A 17-year-old shot and killed trying to sell a pair of Nike Air Jordans to a man he met online.

On Friday he was in court for nine charges, all felonies against a Detroit man accused of committing two armed robberies in the span of an hour and a half. The second resulted in the homicide of a teen.

Dante Ford, appeared in court from jail accused of murdering Corey Harris Thomas over a pair of Air Jordan shoes. It was a deal made over Craiglist. Thomas would meet up at this corner to sell the shoes to Ford, a meeting the victim's mom warned him about.

"We showed him these stories all the time that happen on the news," said Deidra Harris-Thomas, his mother. "Not in a million years did I think I would get a call and that it would be my son."

It happened while sitting in a car at the corner of Fenkell and Pinehurst, Thomas was shot and killed.

"I love my son, I love him to death," Deidre said. "You try to raise your children right and sometimes they make a wrong turn."

Now we are learning that less than two hours prior, Ford is accused of stealing a 16-year-old's Jordan shoes at gunpoint two block from the fatal shooting.

That victim was not hurt, but Ford was already on probation for a gun charge.

The judge told Ford he'll be staying in jail without a bond because of his prior run-ins with the law.

