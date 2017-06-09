The ultimate estate sale: Charles T. Fisher mansion is selling it all

- It's one of Detroit's largest homes and while it's not for sale - everything inside of it is.



This weekend you have the rare opportunity to go inside the Charles T. Fisher mansion and shop the ultimate estate sale.

You've heard of "champagne wishes and caviar dreams" but Dave Spencer is no Robin Leach. However, this isn't "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" this is Detroit. So let's go inside.

This house has some serious history in this city. Just ask the current owner, Michael Fisher, the third great nephew of Charles Fisher.

"The house was built in 1922 by George D. Mason and Co. He is the same architect that designed the famous Masonic Temple building," Fisher said.

Charles T. Fisher was a pillar of Detroit's auto industry and the original owner of the home on Boston Blvd.

"Charles and Sarah Fisher were residents here, they raised six kids and were here until 1974 upon her death," he said.

Nine years ago the majestic house was in disrepair and bank-owned until it came back into the family.

"I actually bought it for mercy sake," Fisher said. "I didn't want to abandon it and let it get stripped. It's intact. All fixtures are original which is unique to homes of this age."

Now it’s been sold again for $1.25 million. His loss is the public's gain.

An estate sale for the public is this weekend which means the doors are open and everything must go.

"I got some Speyburn 10-year-old malt scotch for only $5. I got rum and tequila for only $5," said one woman.

Even if you leave empty handed, there is plenty to see.

"Eighteen thousand square feet, there are 10 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, there is a four-car garage with a carriage house, living quarters above it," Fisher said. "The full garage has a basement and a tunnel connecting it to the main house and the property is an acre."

FOX 2: "It's got a tunnel that takes you from the house to the garage. That's just a necessity now a days isn't it?"

"Yeah," said one man. "And it's got a vault too, a big vault."

Too much to fit into this story. The sale and tours of the home will be happening all weekend with a $5 cover charge benefiting the historic Senate Theatre of Detroit.



The sale started Friday and run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The house is located at 670 W. Boston Blvd in Detroit.

