Man dies in Ecorse Police custody; family wants answers

- Family members are looking for answers after their loved one dies in Ecorse Police custody.

Police arrested 34-year-old Frank Porter Friday night after he was found passed out in his car at a Marathon gas station around 10 p.m.. Police were called and they discovered there was a warrant out for Porter's arrest, so they took him to jail.

Porter's mother tried calling the jail several times Saturday trying to speak with him, but police would not let her talk to him. Then that night, she received the call saying her son had died in custody.

His family tells FOX 2 Porter had been in rehab, and had just left the facility on Monday. They say he was doing well, but they know there was a good chance he did heroin last night.

Now, they are wondering why officers didn't give him medical attention after finding him passed out in his car.



Michigan State Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.