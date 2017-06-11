Detroit Police shoot at crew filming music video

- A music video shoot in Detroit goes awry after Detroit Police roll up on the scene believing it was a carjacking in progress.

Witness video from the scene shows when officers opened fire on the men. Police say they received several calls Saturday afternoon of what appeared to be a carjacking of an Aston Martin at at 6 Mile and Mcnichols.

When police arrived, the men explained they were shooting a music video. Police say they had no record of permits to film, so officers thought it was an actual robbery and started shooting at two men who appeared to be holding guns.

Fortunately, none of the three shots fired by police hit anyone.

Officers took all three men involved in the music video into custody and are investigating.