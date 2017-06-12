ICE detains dozens, mostly from Iraq, in Metro Detroit

- Families are asking what happens next after immigration agents swept metro Detroit arresting dozens of people.

It was a disturbing scene on Sunday at the Immigration Deportation Center on Mt. Elliot and Jefferson in Detroit.

Dozens of Chaldeans were rounded and brought there against their will and loaded onto a bus as their family and friends watched on.

They are facing deportation possibly back to Iraq.

Many of them have been in the U.S. for several years.

Aside from telling us they're going someplace in Ohio, there's no word from the Immigration Customs Enforcement on exactly where the people are heading.

Family members were hysterical as they watched their loved ones being taken away, not knowing when or if they'll see them again.

"He literally did nothing. They come and they take him. ... I'm broken, I've been crying since 8 o'clock," said Salam Daher, the daughter of a detained immigrant.

ICE released the following statement:

"ICE regularly conducts targeted enforcement operations during which additional resources and personnel are dedicated to apprehending removable aliens. All enforcement activities are conducted with the same level of professionalism and respect that ICE officers exhibit every day. The focus of these targeted enforcement operations is consistent with the routine, targeted arrests carried out by ICE's Fugitive Operations Teams on a daily basis."

ICE will not confirm an operation prior to its completion, nor will ICE speculate on future operational activities."

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 2 for more information.