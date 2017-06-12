Crash in southwest Detroit leads to shootout

Posted: Jun 12 2017 10:51AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 10:51AM EDT

DETROIT (WJBK) - A traffic crash overnight in southwest Detroit led to a shootout that sent three people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Springwells and Fort Street.

Police say two men got out and began shooting at each other.

A 21-year-old man was hit in the stomach and was left in critical condition.

A 23-year-old is in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.

A 20-year-old woman was also shot, and is in stable condition as of Monday morning.

