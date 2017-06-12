Trial begins for woman charged in FedEx driver's death

- The trial is expected to get underway Monday for a Grosse Pointe Woods woman charged in a fatal crash involving a FedEx truck.

Myah Batts, 26, faces charges of second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated and driving without a license.

Prosecutors say she was speeding on Newport Street near Chandler Park Drive back in February, when she blew a stop sign and hit the truck.

SEE ALSO: http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/235075454-story

The driver, 48-year-old Rodrick Motley, who was a veteran employee with FedEx , was ejected from the truck and later died.

Police say Batts was fleeing the scene of a different accident when she collided with the FedEx truck.

Motley was a father of four. He is survived by his wife and his children.

Batts has numerous violations on her driving record, from driving on a suspended license to speeding and causing an accident.

She is being held on half million cash surety bond.