- At least four people across Michigan are believed to have drowned over the weekend.

The body of a 61 year old was pulled from Belleville Lake on Saturday.



A 27-year-old Lansing man was found in Lake Michigan at Holland State Park.



Also in west Michigan. a 23-year-old woman disappeared while swimming at Clear Lake in St. Joseph County.



In northern Michigan, authorities are looking for the body of a man in Lake Margrethe in Crawford County.