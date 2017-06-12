Blue Monday kicks off Men's Health Week at Campus Martius

- A kickoff event was held at Campus Martius on Monday to mark the first day of Men's Health Week.

"Blue Monday" is being held downtown Detroit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, a partnership between Detroit Parks and Recreation Department and Healthy Detroit, includes free health screenings, games, food, yoga, music and prizes.

The day is meant to promote men's health awareness, engagement, education and advocacy, as well as demonstrate an interest in the men's health movement.

FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni had the chance to head down to the celebration, watch the video player above to check it out.

