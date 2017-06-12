Massive fire burns on 696 in Royal Oak after semi truck, other cars crash

- A semi truck and several other vehicles caught fire after an accident on I-696 Monday afternoon near the Campbell/Hilton exit.

The accident happened on westbound 696 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. Traffic in both directions was stopped as fire crews rushed to put the fire out.

Just before 2:30, eastbound traffic was reopened. Westbound is still closed and an estimate of when it would be reopened was not available.

FOX 2 News Now was live with video from the scene. Watch it here:

One semi truck and at least two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. According to Michigan State Police, nobody was injured in the crash.

Multiple people who live near the accident reported hearing multiple explosions in the area.

Watch video from Pam Omiatek here:

Marie Chantal Tétreault Rivest‎ was a passenger in a car on 696 just moments after the crash. Watch it from her perspective here: