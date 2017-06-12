Detroit pawn shop raided

I-Pawn on 8 Mile Road and Lahser is closed as police from Canton carry out a raid, uncovering hundreds of items from a storage area in the back of the store. Everything from power tools and electric home fixtures to kids car seats and more. It’s believed some thieves shoplifted any valuable items they could.



Business owners nearby didn’t want to go on camera, but they say they had suspicions something like this was going on.



Right now, police have multiple people in custody, and they expect to arrest even more. They’re going to spend several days at the store cataloguing all the items, before they are returned to their rightful owners.