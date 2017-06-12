U-M, MSU golfers to play in Grand Rapids LPGA Meijer Classic

- The LPGA tour will make a stop in Grand Rapids.

And a couple players you may not know about are taking a big step this week and have Michigan ties - Michigan State golfer Allyson Geer and University of Michigan golfer Megan Kim.

When the LGPA Meijer Classic tees off Thursday, two collegiate players from the state of Michigan will be fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Last Thursday they both learned they received a sponsor's exemption to join the field of 144 with the world's best women's golfer at the country club.

FOX 2's Jennifer Hammond has more.