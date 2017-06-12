Woman who collapsed in front of ICE truck shares the toll of deportations

- It was a dramatic moment FOX 2's cameras captured Sunday night.

A woman desperate to find out what happened to her husband ran past Detroit police barricades and in front of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement bus. Overcome with emotion, she collapsed and was in a state of unconsciousness.

Several dozen immigrants that do not have US citizenship were taken into custody during Sunday's roundup. That included her husband - Daher Almayahi who has been living here for more than two decades and is currently getting medical treatment for an old wound.

Nadia Daher is now home from the hospital after suffering an anxiety attack. As we wait on more answers from ICE, she had an update on her detained immigrant husband.

"I (didn't) hear anything, I can't go with my husband," she said. "I can't leave my kids in school."

Nadia Daher lived through horrors in Palestine before bringing her children here for a better life. That's where she met Daher Almayahi, a war survivor himself, who was shot two times in the neck in Iraq.

For all the love he has given her,

"When he (went) the family (broke), all of the family (broke)," Daher said.

Daher gladly jumped in front of an I.C.E. bus Saturday to save his life.

"I go and the bus stopped, (if) they kill me, I don't care," she said. "Then I (was) on the floor, I didn't see anything. For 20 minutes I saw just the sky."

Almayahi has a severely infected mechanical stint that was placed in his brain to help blood flow after he was shot. He was scheduled for corrective surgery before he was detained.

Now he's being held in a prison in Youngstown, Ohio, where he says there are 400 others. Some are from metro Detroit, some from other areas. He was able to make a phone call to Nadia.

"I'm stuck in a jail here and it's really bad," he said.

The phone signal wasn't strong.

"My machine it does not work, I have surgery, I don't want to stay here in jail," Daher Almayahi said.

It's Ramadan and Daher says he isn't being provided proper food let alone proper medical care. Daher says his situation is dire, if he doesn't get a hold of a charger for the stint in his brain, or he is put on an airplane, he could die.

Many of the others detained also fear for their lives because they're Chaldean, prime targets for extremists.

According to ICE, the immigrants who were detained have criminal backgrounds. Some have violent crimes.

But many families say the crimes were minor, non-violent, and time and probation served years ago.

In Almayahi's case, his green card was revoked after he served time for making fake licenses in 2005. His family says a judge ordered last year for it to be reinstated. Daher says he and the other detained immigrants will be processed over the next 90 days, to determine if and when, they will be sent back to Iraq.

"I think Trump, if he asks me I will tell him my story," she said.

ICE is still not returning my calls specifically concerning Almayahi's immediate medical needs. We do not know if he will be safe. Also I've asked if ICE could give me a break down of how many of these immigrants are violent versus non-violent.

Many lawyers are headed to Ohio to try to clear the detainees' names - for those who can afford them - and will bring court orders, pending green cards and argue for them but they fear there may not be much they can do.