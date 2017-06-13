11 teens hurt, 3 critical in Macomb Twp. crash just after finishing exams

- Three teens were left in critical condition Monday after an accident involving 11 teens total in Macomb Township, who had all just left school after finishing exams.

Police responded to the scene around 10:40 a.m. at 21 Mile Road and Creekside for an accident involving three vehicles, according to Macomb Township deputies.

Traveling westbound on 21 Mile, a silver Sater Ion carrying five people between the ages of 15 and 17 stopped to turn left onto Creekside when the vehicle was rear-ended by another driver -- a purple Chevy Silverado carrying six people between the ages of 15 and 16.

Four occupants were in the cab of the Silverado and two were in the open bed.

The impact pushed the Ion into the eastbound lane of 21 Mile, where it was struck by a white Chevy Silverado. The driver was a 64-year-old man from Macomb Township.

The two people in the open bed were ejected from the vehicle.

Some passengers in the vehicles involved were wearing seatbelts and others were not, police say.

Multiple people suffered non-life threatening injuries and taken to local hospitals, including three people in critical but stable condition.

Police are still investigating the incident.

All of the teens involved are L'anse Cruese North students who had just left school after finishing exams.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 2 for updates.