- This week, Taco Tuesday means free tacos at Taco Bell.

Thanks to the Golden State Warriors winning game 3 of the NBA Finals by "stealing a road win," Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos.



The "Steal a game, steal a taco" giveaway runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide.



There's a limit of one freebie per person while supplies last.

CLICK HERE to find a location near you.