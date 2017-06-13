11 teens injured in crash, driver of one car 'thought everyone else was dead'

Related Headlines 11 teens hurt in Macomb Twp. crash

- One of the 11 teens involved in a three-car accident that left three people in critical condition says moments after his car was hit, he thought everyone else in the car was dead.

Tyler Burton, 17, was behind the wheel of a silver Saturn Ion around 10:40 a.m. Monday at 21 Mile Road and Creekside in Macomb Township.

Four other people were with him in the car, all between 15-17 years old, and they were heading westbound on 21 Mile Road.

As the car stopped to turn left onto Creekside, Burton and his passengers were rear-ended.

"I remember opening eyes. I had a full car (before the crash). No one in the back was in the car. I only had my friend next to me. Everyone I saw I thought was dead," Burton said.

That's because the impact ejected two people in Burton's car.

The driver of the purple Chevy Silverado that hit Burton told police he had dropped his phone and went to pick it up, and when he looked up, he crashed into the Ion.

The force pushed the Ion into oncoming traffic, where it was hit again -- this time by a white Silverado.

"I don't remember getting hit from the second car. It was just really crazy," Burton said.

Driving the white Silverado was a 64-year-old man from Macomb Township.

Three people inside Burton's Ion were rushed to the hospital in critical condition for various injuries, everything from a fractured skull to a broken wrist. One we are told will even require facial reconstruction.

Twelve people total were involved in the crash -- 11 of them were students at L'anse Cruese North. They had a half day due to exams and many were on their way home when life took a drastic turn.

Nearby, Jason Everhart heard the commotion coming from behind his house on and was the one who called 911 for help.

"I was sitting at my kitchen table doing some work and I heard two very violent noises -- boom, boom," he told Fox 2.

He then grabbed his cellphone and shot this video of the aftermath.

"It's a lesson for kids because all these kids are involved. You have to pay attention while you are driving. No texting, you have to keep your eyes on the road," Everhart said.

Four teens were in the cab of the purple Silverado and two were in the open bed. The two in the bed were both ejected from the truck.