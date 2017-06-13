Detroit officers jump out of car with squirt guns to play with kids in heartwarming video

- It's not all work and no play for a pair of Detroit police officers who took time to play with a group of kids at Peterson Park on Saturday.

Elizabeth Hawkins wrote to Fox 2 and sent us this heartwarming video of two officers, who she says are Donald Owen and Sha-Mar Bobbi Woods, spending time with local children.

The viewer says she visited the park with her 5-year-old daughter Rebecca when suddenly two officers jump out of a Detroit police car with water guns.

In the video, about a dozen kids are running around in bathing suits giggling as officers playfully chase them around with squirt guns.

"In today's time most people, and including children are afraid of the police," she writes. "But on this day to hear all the children laughing and happy having so much fun. It really made EVERYONE feel so good. I as a mother really thank them for the joyful time my daughter and all the other children had."