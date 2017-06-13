Teen charged in 2 incidents of throwing brick at cars, one nearly killing 2-year-old

- The teen who turned himself in Monday for throwing a brick at a car and nearly killing a 2-year-old girl has been charged in two separate incidents.

The 17-year-old male was charged for two incidents occurring within a few hours of one another.

On May 24, police say the suspect threw a large brick a Detroit woman's car around 11:35 p.m. on the Chrysler Freeway.

He was charged with assault with intent to create great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, throwing objects at trains/cars causing property damage and malicious destruction of property more than $200 and less than $1,000.

FOX 2 reported that on May 25, a suspect smashed a brick into a car, striking her 2-year-old granddaughter in the head. This took place again on Chrysler Freeway later in the early morning around 12:40 a.m.

The little girl, Robyn Rivers, suffered a fractured skull. She underwent surgery and spent several days in the hospital after the assault.

The suspect was charged with another set of the same charges: assault with intent to create great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, throwing objects at trains/cars causing property damage and malicious destruction of property more than $200 and less than $1,000.

His pretrial is set for 8:30 a.m. on Friday before Judge Virgil Smith in the Lincoln Hall of Justice.

He's currently in police custody at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility.