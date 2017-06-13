Hundreds of dead seagulls litter Jefferson Avenue

- Hundreds of dead seagulls are filling Jefferson Ave, creating a major mess.

Residents near Jefferson Ave, just north of the Rouge Bridge, don't know what to make of the surge in birds.

Linda Dackery, who lives in the area, says it's hard to believe what she's seeing.

"I thought they were dive-bombing the cars, I don't know what's going on."

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tells FOX 2 young birds live nearby over and then walk across Jefferson and they get squashed.

The DNR has done testing on the carcasses of these goals. The preliminary findings show some of them died because of dehydration, others died because of the cars.



They say that most of estimated 300 or so dead gulls are less than 1 year old.

However, a DDOT Bus-driver says he's seen plenty more.

"There must be 10,000 of them," he said. "Last year there were 3,000-4,000 this year they're 10,000 and they want to mate."

The DNR does not believe that these birds pose any environmental hazard.

As far as moving them, they said it wouldn't do any good because these seagulls like it here, except for the cars.

