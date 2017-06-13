Fatal hit and run at Seven Mile on Detroit's west side

Posted: Jun 13 2017 10:05PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13 2017 11:04PM EDT

DETROIT (WJBK) - Detroit police are at the scene of a fatal hit and run on the city's west side.

The incident happened at Seven Mile and Trinity Tuesday evening according to Detroit police. The victim is a 26-year-old man who was run down by a woman he knows.

The suspect was driving a dark colored Ford vehicle, possibly a Fusion or Focus

Anyone with information should call Detroit police at (313) 596-2260.

Stay with FOX 2 for more infomation as it becomes available.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories