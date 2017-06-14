Water main break causes major flooding at 8 Mile and Mt. Elliott

- There is major water main break between east and westbound 8 Mil between Mound and Mt. Elliott.

At least one car is stuck, reports FOX 2's Charlie Langton who is at the scene now.

Eastbound is currently more flooded than westbound.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says they are temporarily shutting the line and will pump standing water through the sewer, then repair the foot-long break.

This story is developing. Stay with Fox 2 for information as it becomes available.