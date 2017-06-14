Michigan native among those shot in GOP baseball shooting

- A Michigan man has been identified as one of the victims who was shot during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning.

Matt Mika was identified by Tyson Foods as a victim of the shooting in Alexandria. Mika was shot Wednesday morning by a gunman, identified by the Associated Press as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill. Hodgkinson was allegedly armed with a rifle when he approached a baseball field in Alexandria where a congressional practice just outside of Washington, D.C. in Alexandria, Virginia.

The gunman died from his injuries, President Donald Trump announced.

According to a statement from Tyson, Mika is the director of government relations for the Washington, D.C. office and was injured in the shooting.

"We have confirmed that Matt Mika, director-government relations for our Washington, D.C. office, is among those who was shot this morning in Alexandria. He has been taken to a local hospital and we're awaiting word on his condition. Matt has worked for Tyson Foods for more than six years and we're deeply concerned about him and his family."

According to his LinkedIN profile, Mika graduated from Western Michigan.

His family released this statement:

“Matt Mika, Oakland county native and current director of government relations at Tyson Foods, was among those shot at the Congressional baseball practice this morning in Alexandria, VA. Matt previously served on Congressional staff for Representatives Walberg and Camp, as well as serving on the staff of State Representative David Palsrok. Baseball is one of his great passions and he has always loved the Congressional team.

Matt’s family, now traveling to Washington D.C., was informed by paramedics on the scene that Matt was shot multiple times, is in critical condition, and is currently in surgery at an area hospital. We ask that the media respect our family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

