Man pulls neck knife to stab 7-Eleven clerk in Troy

Allan Adams

- A Macomb man was arrested for stabbing a 7-Eleven clerk in Troy during an argument.

The incident happened at the 3982 Crooks Road location at 1 a.m. on June 8. Police say the 49-year-old suspect, Allan Adams, was a customer who felt he wasn't "treated with respect."

He went back into the store and continued the verbal altercation, which then continued in the parking lot. Adams pulled a knife that he wore around his neck for self-defense and stabbed the employee in the abdomen.

The employee ran back into the store and was helped by another customer who called the police.

The suspect left in a white 2008 Chevrolet Impala and left the area. Responding officers located the vehicle traveling on Livernois Avenue approaching W. Wattles Road and a traffic stop was initiated.

He was charged with Felonious Assault by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. He was arraigned at 52-4 District Court and received a $2,500, 10 percent bond.

