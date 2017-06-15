Carjackers shoot man, get away in his lime green Chevy Tahoe

- Police are looking for two suspects after one man was injured in a carjacking shooting early Thursday morning on the city's west side.

Police say the victim was coming home just after 3 a.m. to his apartment when two suspects approached him and told him to get out of his car. The man was shot in the thigh and the suspects got away in his 2005 lime green Chevy Tahoe.

The carjacking happened in the 12000 block of Bryden Street, which is near the Jeffries Freeway and Elmhurst Street.

The victim, who is said to be 40 years old, was taken to the hospital and has undergone surgery. He hasn't been able to give police a good description of the suspects yet. Police are hoping to talk to him more in the hospital.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.

If you were in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious, you're asked to call Detroit Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.