Big Boy celebrates 81st birthday with classic burgers for 81 cents

Thursday is Big Boy's 81st birthday and the Warren-based restaurant chain is dropping the Price on their classic Big Boy Double Decker to just 81 cents, with the purchase of a Pepsi.

Big Boy was on The Nine on FOX 2 for the special promotion. It's simple - just buy a Pepsi and get a Big Boy Double Decker for 81 cents.

"In honor of our 81st birthday we could not think of a better way to celebrate and show our appreciation to our loyal guests than offering our Classic Big Boy for only 81 cents with a Pepsi purchase," David Crawford, CMO Big Boy Restaurants said.

Big Boy was founded in 1936 in California but was sold multiple times and later relocated to Warren.

The classic double deck cheeseburger was created in 1936 and features two fresh-seasoned beef patties with American cheese, shredded lettuce and our special sauce on a sesame seed bun. Big Boy says it's paired perfectly with fries - which cost extra today.

Find a Big Boy near you by CLICKING HERE.