Vet with PTSD says Madison Heights police are harassing him

- A veteran who says he's suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder claims that Madison Heights police are harassing him.



But police say that's not the case. Michael Russo says he hopes his story can change the way police treat people with his condition.

Russo is a former Marine who says he suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, was taken into custody after his Madison Heights home was raided by the FBI Monday.

"The harassment continues," he said. "I was afraid."

Court documents show that in 2015 Russo was convicted of felony fleeing and eluding a police officer. It was also revealed that Russo ordered 1,000 rounds of ammunition online that was delivered to his house.

"I have no recollection of ordering anything," Russo said.

But when agents conducted the raid on Monday, they found nearly 200 rounds of ammunition inside Russo's home

"They found a couple hundred rounds of loose ammo here and there," Russo said. "This thousand rounds, I think you will find it means nothing."

FOX 2: "What were you planning to do?"

"We are going to fight this in court," he said. "I'm not a criminal."

Russo says the police harassment started around 2013 for what he describes as code violations regarding work on his property.

He says he tried to fix the issue but he says the harassment continued after he filed a lawsuit earlier this year against the city of Madison Heights, its police Chief and members of the police department for an incident that took place in 2014 that he says left him injured.

"I got out of the vehicle and guns (were) pointing and I said 'Whoa guys relax,'" he said. "They took me down very hard."

Fox 2 contacted Chief Corey Haines but did not get a response.

"We have has several incidents here at Mr. Russo's house," Haines said after Monday's raid. "He has been dealt with the same as anyone else would be dealt with."

Russo says he's sharing his story in hopes that law enforcement officials get more training on how to deal with veterans who suffer from PTSD.

"What they should do is try talking or bring in another veteran to come and talk to somebody," Russo said.



Russo says he's in school and wants to live his life in peace.

"This is retribution I guess from the lawsuit and it’s going to keep going," he said. "But they are not going to drive me out of my home."

