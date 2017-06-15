Shots fired outside Denby High School during prom event

- A fight happened outside Detroit Denby High School leading to gunshots at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Several groups were standing outside the school taking photos before a prom sendoff when an argument started and a large fight broke out.

Multiple shots were fired, sending teens running. The suspect with the gun fled and threw the weapon and was arrested a short distance away, Detroit police said.

Police believe the suspect did not go to the school. It is unclear if anyone was shot outside the school.



A video of the chaos was posted publicly on Facebook by an Ariele McDuffy account, see the raw video above. It was posted with "Fight at Denby Prom send-off."



"There was an altercation here on prom night with children," said witness Charles Alston. "And it wasn't supposed to take place."



"What was the point of shooting," said student Janise Pope. "It was a one-on-one fight and that's when some girls started fighting. I don't know what was the point of shooting."