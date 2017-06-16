Man who beat up, robbed elderly woman in her home given 30-99 years in prison

- A man who beat up and robbed an elderly woman in her home was sentenced to several decades in prison.

A judge sentenced Roger Chaston Thursday to 30-99 years in prison.

Back in April, Chaston entered the home of 79-year-old Joan Marshall in Farmington Hills, beat her, tied her up and took her money.

Police eventually tracked Chaston down at a hospital. He had overdosed after the violent robbery.

Marshall was at his sentencing and says she feels justice has been served.

"He will be in prison a long time and he won't be able to harm anybody or commit any more robberies, which has been a pattern of his whole life. So I feel that the judge has done the right thing," she said.

