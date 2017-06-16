Convicted rapist connected to untested rape kits sentenced to 30 years

- The 46-year-old man who was convicted in a bench trial of two different rapes that were stuck in the Wayne County backlog of untested rape kits was sentenced to three decades behind prison.

The last time we saw Anthony Thornton in Judge Vonda Evans' courtroom, he was apologizing after swearing at the judge saying "F**** you!"

On Friday, Judge Evans had her chance to speak to the convicted rapist.

"You stole her right to have consensual sex. You robbed her of her innocence," Evans said. "She was alone, hurt, traumatized and left for trash."

The Port Huron man was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of unlawful imprisonment. The first victim was back in 2010 when he met a 19-year-old female who has since transitioned into a man. He met Thornton in a Detroit homeless shelter and thought they were going out to have drinks.

He said two other men came to the abandoned home and things changed.

"She went to lie down and after awakening, was told by one of the men, we are doing you a favor, and now it's your turn to do us a favor," Evans said, referencing the victim's statement.

She said the victim was held down by his wrists and ankles.

"The men took turns passing her around like a rag doll having adult fun with her."

As that victim's rape kit sat in a police facility untested, prosecutors say Thornton raped another victim in 2011. When the rape kits were finally tested in 2015, DNA connected Thornton to the attacks.

"Every time he was confronted with fact, he changed his story. He tried to adapt to the truth as it was coming out. I think this man is a predator," assistant prosecutor Jaimie Powell-Horowitz said.

Prosecutors referenced Thornton's disrespect when he swore at Judge Evans earlier this month.

But the defense says Thornton is bipolar and schizophrenic and that's why he acts the way he does.

"He isn't doing it for disrespect for this court. he clearly cannot control his issues," his defense said.

Thornton apologized again and Evans accepted it and then sentenced Thornton to 15 to 30 years in prison.

"Today you will pay for the adult fun you had," Evans said.