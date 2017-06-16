Parents and students upset after brawl, shooting at prom event

- A fight outside a pre-prom event in front of Denby High School leads to a flurry of gunshots Thursday.

"It was horrible, I was scared for my life," said Leo, a student.

Denby High School seniors Leo and Leotis talked about the frantic moments at what they describe as a Pre-Prom event outside of their school Thursday evening

"It was a lot of commotion, people falling, screaming," Leotis said. "I didn't know what exactly was happening."

"There was a fight and the fight went from one place to another," Leotis said. "Then the next thing I know there were shots."

One Denby High School parent says she can't understand the violence.

"Why does it have to always be some negativity going on in or around the school," said Anna Richardson.

Leo says the violence was so bad outside the school that he did not go to prom.

"My would-be date's dress was ruined," he said. "When I open up my yearbook and when I go through all my memories, this is one less memory that I will have to share with my children."

Police say the suspect who had the gun threw the weapon and ran away but was taken into custody a short time later.

Denby Principal Tanisha D. Manningham said the shooter is not a Denby student and the Pre-Prom activity was an unauthorized school event.

She released a statement about the incident, saying: "This is something we do not condone and we are committed to work tirelessly to ensure our students are safe and protected at all times."

Leo and Leotis say they are college bound and look forward to the future. They also hope the violence at their school will end.

"I'm just hoping that everybody can wake up," said Leotis. "And understand everyone will realize that we are all really just a big family."

