Mother dies after being shot inside home

- Detroit Police are searching for a man who shot and killed a woman inside her home.

The shooting happened Sunday night on Avon Street. The woman was home with her 14-year-old son and boyfriend at the time.

Police say the teenager told them he was in his bedroom with his headphones, but could hear his mom arguing with her boyfriend. That's when he heard a gunshot and ran in to find his 42-year-old mother lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The boy ran outside screaming for help. Neighbors came to his aid and called 911. However his mother died on the scene.

The boyfriend was spotted fleeing the home in a dark colored car. Police are still searching for him.