Family of girl mauled by dog speaks with FOX 2

- A young girl who was viciously attacked by a pit bull is making huge strides in her recovery, after nearly losing her arm and foot.

11-year-old Monet Shaw was getting ready for her Carlton Elementary School graduation Saturday afternoon at her aunt's house on the city's east side, when the dog seemed to come out of nowhere. Her father arrived at the scene just as the dog was moved away. He could see Monet's arm was severely torn, along with her foot.

Doctors at Children's Hospital in Detroit were able to save her limbs after operating on her for 6 hours. Monet's leg wounds were stitched, while her arm took more work as it had to be reattached. Now doctors are waiting for swelling to go down before they operate again, hoping for her nerves to work again.

The dog will likely be put down after a period of quarantine.