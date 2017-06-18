Veteran swaps scoops for stories on Father's Day

- A local veteran was swapping scoops for stories on Father's Day.

Eley Duckett and his friend Paige Rener rented an ice cream truck Sunday, looking to hand out free ice cream to anyone who wanted one. The catch, they wanted to hear a story about the person.

For those who felt like they needed to pay, Duckett and Rener were also taking donations for Fisher House Foundation. The organization provides military families housing close to a loved one during hospitalization for an illness, disease or injury.

While you may have missed out on a good story and some ice cream, you can still help Fisher House Foundation. You can donate by CLICKING HERE.