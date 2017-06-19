Teen shot in the back over dice game in Detroit

- A night of gambling in Detroit ended in gunfire that injured a 17-year-old male.

We're told the 17-year-old was shot when another player, who had just lost everything in a dice game, came back to an apartment to rob the others. It happened on the 5000 block of East Outer Drive. A second victim was apparently threatened with a gun.

"The dude got mad, because I guess he lost his money, went across the street from the apartment buildings, came back and just started shooting. Just started shooting. Robbed everybody in the house, took cell phones, money, everything," says Terrill Floyd.

We're told that police are searching for a suspect while that 17-year-old is treated at St. Johns Hospital.

His condition remains unknown at this time.