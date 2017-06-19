- Detroit police are searching for missing 39-year-old Ayanna Pierce.

She was last seen at 9:20 Monday night at the 1700 block of North Rademacher near Livernois and West Vernor. She was on a walk with a group of residents from her group home when police say she wandered off. We're told Pierce has a mental condition.

Pierce is 5'1", 145 lbs and was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, blue strectch pants and white shoes.

If anyone sees Pierce or knows of her whereabouts please call Detroit police at 313-596-1616.