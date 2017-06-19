Lawmakers, 25 Macomb and Oakland county organizations protesting Trump budget in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WJBK) - A protest will be held in Royal Oak on Monday morning against President Trump's proposed budget, which protesters feel contains deep cuts that would hurt the community.
U.S. Rep. Sander Levin (D-Royal Oak), along with 25 organizations from Macomb and Oakland counties, are rallying together at the Leo Mahany/Harold Meininger Senior Community Center, 3500 Marais Ave., in Royal Oak.
According to organizers, the cuts would reduce funding for key programs, therefore disinvesting in citizens and communities
The following organizations are expected to have a representative present at the rally:
- American Heart Association
- American Lung Association
- City of Ferndale
- City of Hazel Park
- City of Roseville
- Clinton River Watershed Council
- Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
- East Detroit Public Schools
- Ferndale Public Schools
- Food Bank Council of Michigan
- Forgotten Harvest
- Gilda's Club
- Gleaners
- Lakeshore Legal Aid
- League of Conservation Voters
- Macomb Community College
- Macomb-St. Clair Workforce Development Board
- Macomb Veterans Services Agency
- Michigan's Children
- National Multiple Sclerosis Society
- National Breast Cancer Coalition
- Oakland County Community & Home Improvement Program
- Oakland/Livingston Human Services Agency
- Sierra Club
- South Lake School District
- The Heat and Warmth Fund
- United Way of Southeast Michigan
- Warren Mott High School
- Yad Ezra