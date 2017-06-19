Lawmakers, 25 Macomb and Oakland county organizations protesting Trump budget in Royal Oak

- A protest will be held in Royal Oak on Monday morning against President Trump's proposed budget, which protesters feel contains deep cuts that would hurt the community.

U.S. Rep. Sander Levin (D-Royal Oak), along with 25 organizations from Macomb and Oakland counties, are rallying together at the Leo Mahany/Harold Meininger Senior Community Center, 3500 Marais Ave., in Royal Oak.

According to organizers, the cuts would reduce funding for key programs, therefore disinvesting in citizens and communities

The following organizations are expected to have a representative present at the rally: