Puppy survives botched neutering, being left for dead finds a home

- A puppy that was rescued in a Metro Detroit park after someone tried to do their own neuter job to the puppy and then left it in a Detroit park has found a new home.

It's been several weeks since we first learned the sad story of the puppy. The baby blue pit had to have gone through excruciating pain in the first few weeks of his life. When he was found, he had a hole in his abdomen and his reproductive organs were falling out.

That's not all. Vets also believe he was tortured and even thrown from a car before he was finally saved.

The good news is that in just 5 weeks, the dog has made leaps and bounds - literally. The dog has since been "Chandler" was taken to Oakland Veterinary Referral Services.

PUPPY LEFT MUTILATED IN PARK RESCUED AFTER BOTCHED NEUTER

This week, he's moving in to a forever home.

"We've taken a lot of these cruelty caes and we say we make miracles happen. Seeing him go home today, it's going to be a good Monday," Detroit Dog Rescue director Kristen Rinaldi said. "He is ready to go, he loves to go for a walk. he's very active and he'll fit in perfectly with the rigatos because they're an active family

The 3-month-old is being adopted by a Hazel Park couple - both of whom volunteer with Detroit Dog Rescue. You may recognize Chandler's new dad, Chef James Rigato, a former Top Chef contestant who now owns Mabel Gray Kitchen in Hazel Park.

"We've obviously been following Chandler's story and my girlfriend and I have talked about adding a dog to our family for a while and we feel like it's time for her to take on a little brother," he said.

Chandler is recovering very well from his injuries and surgeries, and is expected to live a long and healthy life.

The person who performed these actions on Chandler has not been found. There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and you can remain anonymous. Just call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.