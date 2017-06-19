Illegal dumpers cry after being caught on video

- Illegal dumper cries after being caught on video

A man on a mission, catching people coming from the suburbs to dump their trash illegally in Detroit.

Jonathan Pommerville recently busted a couple from Shelby Township and streamed it live on Facebook - then posted the whole thing on YouTube.

He spotted a red truck driving in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood. Pommerville, a community activist and blight fighter's instincts kicked in.

"It had a full load and I'm like what are the chances be dumping in my neighborhood," he said.

He posting a YouTube Monday busting the dumpers. Pommerville says he recorded the man and woman claiming to be from Shelby Township a month ago dumping on Detroit's Riverdale Street.

"Pick it all up right now," Pommerville tells them.

A man answers, "I will."

Beginning to quickly scoop up the leaves, bags, and junk like siding, Pommerville tells the duo he is calling the cops.

"When I confronted him, that's when the waterworks ensued," Pommerville said.

On video, the man says "Aw man I'm begging you, please I'm so sorry."

But Pommerville was not feeling too empathetic.

"We really just want these folks to get it," he said. "We don't want them dumping in our neighborhoods."

On video, Pommerville says to the crying man: "It's not the end of your life man. Are you on drugs? No? Then relax."

Pommerville then calls police which handed out two tickets to the distressed duo.

"This is a good learning experience for you," Pommerville said.

When the dumpers drove away the man even told Pommerville he appreciates what he is doing. But when Pommerville followed them to make sure they would toss the stuff legally he called the police on him.

"Madison Heights police had a really good laugh about that one," Pommerville said. "And sent him on his way.

"So he pulled into another business and came clean."

While Pommerville says chasing dumpers can be exhausting. Pommerville says he's never giving up on his mission to fight blight.

"My job is never done because as soon as we clean up one mess, another one gets dumped right behind it," he said.