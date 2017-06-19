President Trump's 2018 budget plan met with protests

Related Headlines Lawmakers, organizations protest Trump budget

Congressman Sander Levin wants to put the brakes on President Donald Trump's proposed budget for fiscal year 2018

“He talks about America first. In terms of his budget for so many, from the youngest to the oldest, it would be Americans last.”

Believing there is power in numbers, Levin gathered community leaders to spell out, what they believe is, the negative impact of the proposed budget.

“As mayor, a lot of key strategies for the upcoming year depend on CDBG money, and this cut goes too far,” said Royal Oak Mayor Mike Fournier.

“This budget - make no mistake about it - If passed in current form will cause people to die,” said Andrew Sarpolis of the Sierra Club.

“This is a budget proposal that screams the only thing that matters are corporate polluter’s profits.”

Agencies that provide assistance to low income Michigan residents say vital services would disappear.

“Home heating credits would go away, assistance with weatherization in a state with an aging housing stock – that assistance would go away,” said Saunteel Jenkins of THAW.

And then there were personal stories about how cuts proposed in health care would hurt cancer patients.

“Who like me, are faced with devastating circumstances and must rely on other resources for their survival such as Medicaid,” said Valerie Fraser, cancer patient activist.

A former lawmaker and Trump supporter believes Congressman Levin has it all wrong.

“These are decreases of increases. So instead of a 2% increase it would be a 1% increase. The opposition says that 1% is decrease in the budget,” said Rocky Raczkowski, former majority leader of the Michigan House.

“When you eliminate 10 to 15 key programs, that's not reducing,” said Congressman Levin.

Levin believes it's time for Michigan residents to take a stand.

“Citizens in Michigan need to get a hold of their member of Congress and speak up.”

But before you make that call, Raczkowski wants you to do this:

“Read the bills. Educate yourself before you call your Congressman or Congresswoman and find out exactly what we're talking about.”