Man beaten and robbed on camera inside Detroit gas station

- A frightening beat down caught on surveillance at a west side Detroit gas station.

The 39-year-old customer was paying at the register when he was punched from behind and beaten. It happened on June 10 in the 18100 block of Joy Road near the Southfield freeway.



The victim suffered repeated blows to the head as he tried to fight back. The man's phone and wallet were stolen.



He suffered head injuries and bruises. It's not clear how many suspects were involved.

Detroit police say they're searching for a red Dodge Magnum as a getaway car.

Call Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

