Judge denies restraining order to block Pistons move to Detroit

- A battle to keep the Pistons from moving to Detroit played out in a downtown courtroom Monday - and a move to block the team from moving to Little Caesars Arena appears to be over.

Federal Judge Mark Goldsmith issued his opinion to deny a lawsuit blocking the Detroit Pistons from going downtown.



Goldsmith has denied the preliminary injunction requested by activist Robert Davis and City Clerk candidate D. Etta Wilcoxon.

The activists wanted voters in Detroit and Wayne county to decide whether taxpayer's money should be used to fund the project. The city said the lawsuit should've been thrown out.

On Monday the judge listened to both sides for more than an hour and tonight it appears the judge agreed with the city.



Read the full document below:



District Court denies restraining order by residents to block Little Caesar's Arena by David Komer on Scribd