Friends, family search streets for missing 'Chef Doug' Calhoun

- The search continues for a popular Detroit chef who went missing last month.

Family and friends turned out for missing chef Doug Calhoun, also known as Chef Doug or DJ Monday night. The search started at Evergreen and Fenkell and wound throughout parts of the Brightmoor neighborhood.

"We all love him and we're all very concerned, worried, just praying, hoping that we get some answers," said Michelle Ingram, Calhoun's cousin.

"This is where he could be," said Dayna Phillips, Calhoun's sister. "And police are not moving fast enough for me. We need to get out here and look for him ourselves."

The search party looked through abandoned houses, tall grass and woods for the beloved chef last seen at his home on W. Outer Drive in the early hours of June 1.

"DJ as you can tell, was a good person," said Bruce Swan, Calhoun's brother. "He's just a good guy. I can't even understand this."

His family says the 39-year-old former marine was in good health and it wasn't like him to not show up to work. His SUV was also found abandoned in the area, and there was some fraudulent activity noticed on his credit cards after he disappeared.

"Hopefully with the help of God we bring him home," Swan said.

"He has a lot of support and a lot of the people in the city love him," said another volunteer.

Detroit Police are investigating but say they have no new information to pass along. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

"If you know where DJ is will you help us bring him back," said Stephanie Swan, his mother. "We want him back. I just need my son back home."

The reward has grown to $6,500 for information on Calhoun's whereabouts. You can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

