Neighbors complain of odor from suspected Allen Park grow house

- It appears one home in Allen Park has transformed into a grow house and neighbors are fed up with the smell.

Neighbors say they've seen men loading and unloading marijuana plants there and one can smell the weed the moment you get near the house.

"It reeks of marijuana," said one neighbor. "We take walks we even try to go around the house because we don't want to go past it because kids are like 'What is that?'"

Neighbors are incensed over the pungent scent of pot emanating from the Niver Street property. No one answered the door when FOX 2 stopped by but according to people who live nearby, the home is used to grow marijuana.

"They vent it 24/7 and it smells up the neighborhood terribly," said Mary Beth Morrison who lives nearby.

Some neighbors did not want their faces shown on camera.

"The smell is very pungent," said another neighbor. "We've had to live through it for, I think this is going on the third summer."

"Personally I don't have any problem with it," said Mark Byrnes. "But it shouldn’t be right next door to somebody that is worried about their safety."

Byrnes says he's worried about his 91-year-old dad who lives nearby.

"He's got oxygen and if anything happens to that house and it lit up, he would blow up," Byrnes said.

FOX 2 tracked down the man who owns the house on Niver, he claims to know nothing about neighbor's complaints or what's happening inside.

FOX 2: "This is the first time you're hearing about strong marijuana odors and that home being used a grow house?"

"Yeah that's right," the man said. "I'm going to have to call my renters."

FOX 2: "What if your tenants are in fact growing marijuana at that home and it's become a nuisance to the neighbors there?"

"Well I'm going to have to get rid of them," the owner said. that's not right.

FOX 2 reached out to the mayor and the mayor pro-tem about the house in question, but were unable to reach either of them.

Neighbors say they have been in contact with city officials.

"People drive by and ask what's going on, do you smell that," a neighbor said. "So many complaints yet nobody has done anything."

"They are dragging their feet a lot," said Morrison. "I don't know what it is. There is a lot of stall tactics happening right now."

The city plans to address the issue in a council meeting Tuesday with proposed changes to its odor ordinance.

