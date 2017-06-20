Man shot during attempted robbery on Detroit's west side

- Police are looking for three suspects after a man was shot during what appears to be an attempted robbery on Detroit's west side Tuesday morning.

Police say three suspects knocked on the door of a home near 7 Mile and Sunderland around 3:30 a.m. They asked the man inside for a specific female, and he told them nobody was at the home by that name. Police say that's when three men rushed the victim.

Somehow all of them ended up outside and the man was shot once in the wrist.

He ran to the BP gas station at Greenfield and 7 Mile Road for help, where he was taken by ambulance to the hospital. We're told his injury isn't life threatening.

Later in the morning, authorities were seen towing a black SUV from the home. It's not known right now what role this vehicle plays in the investigation.

Police haven't released a description of the suspects. The victim has also not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.