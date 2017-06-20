Vacant apartment building catches fire in Detroit

- Fire crews battled a massive fire at a vacant apartment building in Detroit on Collingwood and Rosa Parks Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

Someone in the area spotted the flames coming from the building around 5:30 a.m. and called 911.

Firefighters have had to fight the fire from the outside, and it's too unsafe for the crew to enter the building.

Nobody appears to have been inside at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

No other buildings are close enough to also be in jeopardy of catching fire.

The fire is believed to be suspicious so arson investigators are expected to be on scene.