Ex-boyfriend of mother shot dead in front of kids arrested

- The man wanted in connection with a mother's murder in Detroit has been taken into custody, Detroit police tell FOX 2.

Police say Earl Maxwell, who had been named a "person of interest" in the shooting, has been taken into custody. Latrese Dorsey, 42, was shot to death in her home on Father's Day.

Family tells FOX 2 that Maxwell is Dorsey's ex-boyfriend. She was getting out of a relationship and moving on, but the family says Maxwell wasn't ready to let her go.

Dorsey's 14-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter were in the home at time of the shooting.

Detroit mom killed in front of 4-year-old daughter, 14-year-old son

"She was sitting in the same room. She was old enough to tell everyone my, 'Mom is dead, he killed my mom, my mom is shot'," Megan Morris tells us. Morris is Dorsey's sister.

Dorsey's son heard an argument from the other room and then found his mother had been shot.

Details about Maxwell's arrest weren't immediately given. Police had been looking for him and called him a "person of interest" on Monday.

