Novi Wildcats host Fantasy Football Camp for kids with special needs

- It won't be long until our Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are full of football. This week, though, there was a very special get together on the field in Novi.

It's called Fantasy Football Camp -- but for these kids, ages 4-26 with a wide range of special needs, it's more like a field of dreams.

The camp gives the kids the chance to take part in a variety of football drills with coaches and varsity players from Novi and Livonia Stevenson.

"Our kids need to learn how to give back. I think we live in a world of me, me, me, and if we can kind of start changing some of that, that's what I'd like to get out of this and understand that there's people out there that, we're all a little bit different, right? We can all get along," says Novi High School Head Coach Jeff Burnside.

Last year, 25 kids took part in the camp. This year's number of participants nearly tripled. The kids will even got to tackle Lion's linebacker Brandon Chubb.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some of these kids and I'm just glad we were able to do it and put a smile on their face," he says.