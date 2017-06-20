Driver of red SUV sought after 60-year-old woman killed crossing 7 Mile

- A 60-year-old woman was killed late Monday night in a hit-and-run on Detroit's west side. Detroit Police have released surveillance images in hopes of catching the driver who hit her.

Police are looking for the driver of a red SUV, possibly a Sabb 9-7X. You can see surveillance images of the wanted car in the video player above.

The victim was crossing 7 Mile near Trinity Street, which is a few blocks west of Lahser Road, when she was hit. She uses a walker. Her roommate tells us she was coming home from downtown.

"Ernestene was a good lady. She was very nice. She would give you the shirt off the back. If you were to ask her for anything she'd give it to you," says William White, Ernestene's roommate. "Ernestene didn't deserve that."

The posted speed limit along that stretch of Seven Mile is 35 mph. FOX 2 spoke with several people who live in that area, and they compared the drivers there to those on the Autobahn. They say people constantly speed, especially late at night.

"I travel around here in my motorized wheelchair. The issue around here really is the speed limit. People travel too fast up and down Seven Mile," says Cynthia Kennedy, who lives nearby. "This is the second tragedy that we've had at this particular corner. I cross this corner every day; luckily for me I've been okay but it's really sad."

Just last week, we're told a woman intentionally hit her boyfriend with her car. She has been arrested.

If you recognize the vehicle police are looking for, you're asked to contact them at (313) 267-4600.