2-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Clinton Township

- A 2-year-old who was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon of a gunshot wound has died, according to Capt. Richard Maierle of Clinton Township Police.

The child was shot around 1:30 p.m. at the Newport Apartments. The child was rushed to McLaren Macomb Hospital and was in very serious condition.

Police tell FOX 2 the child was playing outside with the gun and other kids. We're told the kids thought it was fake until it went off.

Police say someone left the apartment building with the gun, and they're still looking for that person and the weapon at this time.

The shooting happened at the Newport Apartments on Lotus Drive, which is near Henry B Joy Boulevard and I-94, across the interstate from the Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.